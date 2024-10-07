Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLAY. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

PLAY opened at $36.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.5% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

