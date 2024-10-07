GAMMA Investing LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,861,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,972,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,378,000 after acquiring an additional 31,095 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,082,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,656,000 after purchasing an additional 252,156 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 865,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after purchasing an additional 389,828 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 615,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,439,000 after buying an additional 252,243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

