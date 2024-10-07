American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.22.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $275.97 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $276.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.57. The firm has a market cap of $198.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

