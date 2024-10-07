Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.79

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Jupiter token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $63.68 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter was first traded on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.80298564 USD and is up 5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 519 active market(s) with $49,554,499.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

