Band Protocol (BAND) Achieves Market Cap of $174.96 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00001832 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $174.96 million and $4.37 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 151,819,720 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

