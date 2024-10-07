Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth $113,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,032,000 after buying an additional 230,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after buying an additional 156,033 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after buying an additional 56,416 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth $18,210,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.23. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

Insider Activity

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.08 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 4,372 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $131,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,244 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $67,342.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,396.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 4,372 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $131,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COCO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

