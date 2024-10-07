Chemours (NYSE:CC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 63.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.74. Chemours has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chemours will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,510.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,969.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

