GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 2,833 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.3% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $6,916,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $9,878,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $3,355,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $887.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $900.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $848.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $531.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $843.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

