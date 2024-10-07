Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.04.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $277.93 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.86. The firm has a market cap of $508.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

