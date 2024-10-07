GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 12,073 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.01 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $106.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.01.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.