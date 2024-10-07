Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97,525.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,256,000 after acquiring an additional 975,255 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,261,000 after buying an additional 883,327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $51,286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 111.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $80.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $85.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

