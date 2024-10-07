The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,937,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,250,000 after purchasing an additional 54,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,452,788 shares of company stock worth $55,023,207 in the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $46.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is -78.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.