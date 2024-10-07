190,000 Shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 190,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

HLX stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,488,571.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

