Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,749 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.29% of Sunnova Energy International worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,486,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,917,000 after acquiring an additional 215,905 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,298.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NYSE NOVA opened at $7.44 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOVA

About Sunnova Energy International

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.