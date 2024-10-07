Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 261,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $44.22 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $60,946.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $147,516.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

