Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $79,000 Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $24,273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 177,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $42.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $64.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

