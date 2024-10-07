Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 1,633 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

PDBC opened at $14.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

