Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Argus lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $157.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

