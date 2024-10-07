Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $268,000 Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,858 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,306,000 after buying an additional 6,208,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,488 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 64,734 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,609,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,226.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 2.5 %

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.62 on Monday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.