KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRBN. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 70.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

KRBN stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

