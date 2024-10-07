Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,046,000 after buying an additional 98,298 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Centene by 435.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Centene by 35.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 189.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $72.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20. Centene Co. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $81.42.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

