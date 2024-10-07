Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $3.15 Million Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,088,122,000 after acquiring an additional 318,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Block by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Block by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,975 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,672,000 after purchasing an additional 934,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,089,000 after buying an additional 87,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,608.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,714 shares of company stock worth $1,812,932. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $67.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

