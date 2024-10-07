Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 7,280 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,460,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,295,000 after purchasing an additional 233,546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

EDV stock opened at $76.47 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

