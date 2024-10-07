Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,957 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,677,000 after buying an additional 40,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at $592,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at $73,668,110.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,284 shares of company stock valued at $23,800,887. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $107.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.90. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $64.12 and a 12-month high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -217.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

