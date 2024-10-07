Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $234,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 279,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 171,406 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,674,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 341.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 580,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,020,000 after buying an additional 449,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.7% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,175,000 after buying an additional 268,198 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $50.95 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

View Our Latest Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.