Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,142 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth $49,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

VOD stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

