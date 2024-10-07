NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.82.

NYSE:MLM opened at $524.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

