Proton Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $364,824.93 (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market cap of $21.50 million and $364,824.93 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,723,910,928 coins and its circulating supply is 26,794,046,868 coins. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

