OMG Network (OMG) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $40.69 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00043165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013056 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.