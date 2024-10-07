Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by BTIG Research

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRO. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $24.51 on Monday. Frontline has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Frontline had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 17,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 4,965.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Frontline by 56.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

