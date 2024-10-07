SITE Centers’ (SITC) Sector Weight Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Shares of SITC opened at $17.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business's revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 384.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 503.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $152,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

