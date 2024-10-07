Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $209.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $226.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.90.

NYSE HSY opened at $191.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.37. Hershey has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $211.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 218.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

