Bank of America Lowers Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) to Neutral

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.50. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of CON opened at $20.97 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.00.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

