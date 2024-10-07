Creative Planning Has $2.45 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VMI stock opened at $290.54 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $307.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.43 and a 200-day moving average of $260.84.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

