AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 9,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 131,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $290.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.84. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $307.67.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.