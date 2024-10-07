Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $62,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 103.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,439,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,161,417,000 after purchasing an additional 195,763 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,553,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,584,000 after buying an additional 54,530 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,698,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,838,000 after acquiring an additional 92,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,037,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,128,000 after acquiring an additional 139,588 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $58.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $61.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WRB. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.67 to $55.33 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.67 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

