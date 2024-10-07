Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $84.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $85.63.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

