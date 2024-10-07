Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 141 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 11,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 14,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $762,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,090.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $107.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.59. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -475.36%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

