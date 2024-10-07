EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stake Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock opened at $435.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.05. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.50 and a 52-week high of $443.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

