Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS opened at $87.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

