Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $34,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,955 shares of company stock worth $6,327,560 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $66.35 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

