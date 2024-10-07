Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 110 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $127.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.48 and a 200 day moving average of $120.58.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.90.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

