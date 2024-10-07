Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $90,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $65.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ES. Scotiabank raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ES

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.