Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 3,517 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Welltower were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Welltower by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Shares of WELL opened at $125.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 155.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.86%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

