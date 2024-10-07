Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Position Reduced by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 49,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $266,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

SBSI stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $980.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.91 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBSI shares. StockNews.com raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Transactions at Southside Bancshares

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $187,760.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,327 shares in the company, valued at $852,174.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $187,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,327 shares in the company, valued at $852,174.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared C. Green sold 864 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $28,745.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,990.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $500,319. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

