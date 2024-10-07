Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,840 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Illumina by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,379 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $2,790,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $48,037,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.05.

Illumina Stock Up 3.7 %

ILMN stock opened at $141.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $148.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.