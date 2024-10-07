Cetera Investment Advisers Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $169.58 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.82 and a 52 week high of $170.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.46%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.