Truist Financial Corp Buys 30,134 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,134 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 271.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $228,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000.

BATS:PJUN opened at $36.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a market cap of $448.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

