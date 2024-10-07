Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,513 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

