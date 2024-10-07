Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. decreased its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1,806.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BRKL opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $161.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

